Cimpress N.V. (CMPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

As Business Services businesses, Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 90 1.07 N/A 1.70 50.44 Vectrus Inc. 33 0.37 N/A 3.01 12.38

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cimpress N.V. and Vectrus Inc. Vectrus Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimpress N.V. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Cimpress N.V. is currently more expensive than Vectrus Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cimpress N.V. and Vectrus Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Cimpress N.V.’s -0.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 105.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Vectrus Inc. has beta of 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cimpress N.V. and Vectrus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Vectrus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cimpress N.V. has an average target price of $87.5, and a -7.58% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.2% of Vectrus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cimpress N.V.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Vectrus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. -3.19% -2.68% 5.13% -27.16% -38.01% -17.19% Vectrus Inc. -4.53% -4.46% 39.76% 46.92% 25.08% 72.66%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. had bearish trend while Vectrus Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cimpress N.V. beats Vectrus Inc.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.