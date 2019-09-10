Cimpress N.V. (CMPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

We are contrasting Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 93 1.29 N/A 1.70 56.80 TriNet Group Inc. 65 1.21 N/A 2.79 26.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cimpress N.V. and TriNet Group Inc. TriNet Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimpress N.V. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Cimpress N.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cimpress N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.09 beta. In other hand, TriNet Group Inc. has beta of 1.88 which is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cimpress N.V. Its rival TriNet Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. TriNet Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Cimpress N.V. and TriNet Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 TriNet Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Cimpress N.V. is $87.5, with potential downside of -26.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cimpress N.V. and TriNet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 89.2% respectively. Cimpress N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1.7% are TriNet Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74% TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. has -6.74% weaker performance while TriNet Group Inc. has 75.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats TriNet Group Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.