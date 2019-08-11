Cimpress N.V. (CMPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

We will be comparing the differences between Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 89 1.29 N/A 1.70 56.80 PRA Group Inc. 29 1.59 N/A 1.30 23.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cimpress N.V. and PRA Group Inc. PRA Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cimpress N.V. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Cimpress N.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PRA Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cimpress N.V. and PRA Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cimpress N.V. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PRA Group Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.64 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Cimpress N.V. and PRA Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$87.5 is Cimpress N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -24.94%. Competitively PRA Group Inc. has an average target price of $32, with potential downside of -1.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that PRA Group Inc. looks more robust than Cimpress N.V. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of PRA Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cimpress N.V.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of PRA Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74% PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. has -6.74% weaker performance while PRA Group Inc. has 27.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Cimpress N.V. beats PRA Group Inc.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.