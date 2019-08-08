Cimpress N.V. (CMPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 89 1.22 N/A 1.70 56.80 Newtek Business Services Corp. 21 7.73 N/A 1.95 11.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cimpress N.V. and Newtek Business Services Corp. Newtek Business Services Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimpress N.V. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cimpress N.V.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Newtek Business Services Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cimpress N.V. and Newtek Business Services Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.09 beta means Cimpress N.V.’s volatility is 91.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Newtek Business Services Corp.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Cimpress N.V. and Newtek Business Services Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Cimpress N.V. has a -18.63% downside potential and an average price target of $87.5. Competitively the average price target of Newtek Business Services Corp. is $20.5, which is potential 0.39% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Newtek Business Services Corp. looks more robust than Cimpress N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares and 19.9% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares. Cimpress N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 6.2% are Newtek Business Services Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74% Newtek Business Services Corp. -0.14% -5.31% 0.75% 13% 1.94% 23.62%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. had bearish trend while Newtek Business Services Corp. had bullish trend.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.