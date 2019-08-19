Cimpress N.V. (CMPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 89 1.29 N/A 1.70 56.80 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 9.94 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cimpress N.V. and Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Cimpress N.V. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marathon Patent Group Inc. has beta of 2.16 which is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cimpress N.V. are 0.5 and 0.4. Competitively, Marathon Patent Group Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cimpress N.V. and Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cimpress N.V. has a consensus target price of $87.5, and a -25.24% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cimpress N.V. and Marathon Patent Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 2.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cimpress N.V.’s shares. Competitively, Marathon Patent Group Inc. has 7.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74% Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. had bearish trend while Marathon Patent Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cimpress N.V. beats Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.