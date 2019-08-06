Cimpress N.V. (CMPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

As Business Services businesses, Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 89 1.14 N/A 1.70 56.80 International Money Express Inc. 12 2.09 N/A -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates Cimpress N.V. and International Money Express Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cimpress N.V. and International Money Express Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cimpress N.V.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, International Money Express Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. International Money Express Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cimpress N.V. and International Money Express Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$87.5 is Cimpress N.V.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -16.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cimpress N.V. and International Money Express Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 33.1% respectively. About 0.1% of Cimpress N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 65% are International Money Express Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. had bearish trend while International Money Express Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors International Money Express Inc.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.