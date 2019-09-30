Cimpress N.V. (CMPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Both Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 121 1.94 18.55M 1.70 56.80 IHS Markit Ltd. 66 2.15 398.69M 1.08 59.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cimpress N.V. and IHS Markit Ltd. IHS Markit Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Cimpress N.V. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Cimpress N.V. is presently more affordable than IHS Markit Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cimpress N.V. and IHS Markit Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 15,283,842.79% 49.5% 3% IHS Markit Ltd. 605,451,784.36% 5.5% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cimpress N.V. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, IHS Markit Ltd.’s beta is 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cimpress N.V. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor IHS Markit Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. IHS Markit Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cimpress N.V. and IHS Markit Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 IHS Markit Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

Cimpress N.V. has a -1.95% downside potential and a consensus price target of $128. Meanwhile, IHS Markit Ltd.’s consensus price target is $74.33, while its potential upside is 13.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that IHS Markit Ltd. looks more robust than Cimpress N.V. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares and 97.2% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cimpress N.V.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of IHS Markit Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74% IHS Markit Ltd. -0.6% -0.29% 14.06% 25.26% 21.78% 34.29%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. had bearish trend while IHS Markit Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors IHS Markit Ltd. beats Cimpress N.V.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.