Cimpress N.V. (CMPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Both Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 90 1.08 N/A 1.70 50.44 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 145 3.07 N/A 4.20 35.67

Demonstrates Cimpress N.V. and Euronet Worldwide Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Euronet Worldwide Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Cimpress N.V. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Cimpress N.V. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Euronet Worldwide Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 20.2% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cimpress N.V.’s -0.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 105.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Euronet Worldwide Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cimpress N.V. and Euronet Worldwide Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$87.5 is Cimpress N.V.’s average price target while its potential downside is -7.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares and 0% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Cimpress N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, Euronet Worldwide Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. -3.19% -2.68% 5.13% -27.16% -38.01% -17.19% Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.72% 2.12% 15.89% 35.16% 82.54% 46.35%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. has -17.19% weaker performance while Euronet Worldwide Inc. has 46.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats Cimpress N.V. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.