Cimpress N.V. (CMPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 96 1.43 N/A 1.70 56.80 AMREP Corporation 6 3.52 N/A 0.18 34.66

Table 1 highlights Cimpress N.V. and AMREP Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AMREP Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cimpress N.V. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Cimpress N.V.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than AMREP Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cimpress N.V. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMREP Corporation’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cimpress N.V. and AMREP Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cimpress N.V.’s average price target is $128, while its potential downside is -1.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.4% of AMREP Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Cimpress N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, AMREP Corporation has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74% AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. has -6.74% weaker performance while AMREP Corporation has 2.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats AMREP Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.