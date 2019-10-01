Cimpress N.V. (CMPR) EPS Estimated At $0.41; Sterling Capital Management Has Trimmed By $340,536 Its Sei Investments Company (SEIC) Holding

Analysts expect Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.88 EPS change or 187.23% from last quarter’s $-0.47 EPS. CMPR’s profit would be $12.38 million giving it 78.63 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, Cimpress N.V.’s analysts see -67.97% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 94,969 shares traded. Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) has declined 32.97% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CMPR News: 03/05/2018 – Cimpress Announces Participation in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 05/04/2018 CHARLIE JINAN CHEN CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT IN BOSTON WITH SECURITIES FRAUD; 15/05/2018 – Cimpress Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 02/05/2018 – CIMPRESS 3Q LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 02/05/2018 – CIMPRESS 3Q REV. $636.1M, EST. $615.7M; 14/05/2018 – Ubs O’Connor LLC Exits Position in Cimpress; 07/05/2018 – Cimpress Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Cimpress N.V. Outlk To Neg From Stbl, Rtgs Afrmd; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cimpress’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Outlook To Negative; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CIMPRESS N.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Sei Investments Company (SEIC) stake by 34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 6,081 shares as Sei Investments Company (SEIC)’s stock rose 10.93%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 11,803 shares with $662,000 value, down from 17,884 last quarter. Sei Investments Company now has $8.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.99. About 129,986 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based firm in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. It has a 42.98 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

More notable recent Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 17th – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Share Price Has Gained 143%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold SEIC shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Com invested 0.27% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0% or 203 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.13% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 87,657 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Haverford Trust holds 8,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Management reported 0.01% stake. Partners Llc has invested 0.42% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc holds 20,922 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 47,108 were reported by Dupont Capital Management. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 0.05% or 15,100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.03% or 93,235 shares. Andra Ap has 120,800 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 143 shares. 218,717 were reported by Royal State Bank Of Canada.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.88M for 17.26 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.