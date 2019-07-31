Cimpress N.V. (CMPR) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Comparison side by side

Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 90 1.08 N/A 1.70 50.44 Vectrus Inc. 33 0.36 N/A 3.01 12.38

In table 1 we can see Cimpress N.V. and Vectrus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vectrus Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimpress N.V. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Cimpress N.V. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Cimpress N.V.’s current beta is -0.05 and it happens to be 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vectrus Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.81 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cimpress N.V. and Vectrus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Vectrus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cimpress N.V. has a -7.89% downside potential and an average target price of $87.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares and 89.2% of Vectrus Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Cimpress N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Vectrus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. -3.19% -2.68% 5.13% -27.16% -38.01% -17.19% Vectrus Inc. -4.53% -4.46% 39.76% 46.92% 25.08% 72.66%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. has -17.19% weaker performance while Vectrus Inc. has 72.66% stronger performance.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats Vectrus Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.