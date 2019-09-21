Cimpress N.V. (CMPR) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Contrasting side by side

Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 96 1.43 N/A 1.70 56.80 TransUnion 73 6.09 N/A 1.61 51.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cimpress N.V. and TransUnion. TransUnion has lower revenue and earnings than Cimpress N.V. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Cimpress N.V. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than TransUnion, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cimpress N.V. and TransUnion’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cimpress N.V.’s current beta is 0.09 and it happens to be 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TransUnion has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cimpress N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TransUnion are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. TransUnion therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Cimpress N.V. and TransUnion Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

Cimpress N.V.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.38% and an $128 average target price. On the other hand, TransUnion’s potential upside is 4.06% and its average target price is $84.33. The results provided earlier shows that TransUnion appears more favorable than Cimpress N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of TransUnion are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Cimpress N.V. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of TransUnion shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. has -6.74% weaker performance while TransUnion has 45.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats on 7 of the 12 factors TransUnion.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.