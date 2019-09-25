Cimpress N.V. (CMPR) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Contrasting side by side

Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 97 1.44 N/A 1.70 56.80 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.50 N/A -1.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cimpress N.V. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cimpress N.V. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -12.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cimpress N.V. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s 0.69 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cimpress N.V. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cimpress N.V. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cimpress N.V.’s downside potential is -1.92% at a $128 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.2% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Cimpress N.V. shares. Competitively, 19.66% are Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65%

For the past year Cimpress N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.