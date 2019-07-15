Cimpress N.V. (CMPR) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Contrasting side by side

As Business Services companies, Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 91 1.03 N/A 1.70 50.44 International Money Express Inc. 12 2.24 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cimpress N.V. and International Money Express Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cimpress N.V. and International Money Express Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% -7% -3.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cimpress N.V. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival International Money Express Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. International Money Express Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cimpress N.V. and International Money Express Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cimpress N.V.’s average target price is $87.5, while its potential downside is -3.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cimpress N.V. and International Money Express Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 31.2% respectively. 0.3% are Cimpress N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, International Money Express Inc. has 65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. -3.19% -2.68% 5.13% -27.16% -38.01% -17.19% International Money Express Inc. 3.06% 0% 5.94% -3.65% 21.3% 1.42%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. has -17.19% weaker performance while International Money Express Inc. has 1.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats International Money Express Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.