Cimpress N.V. (CMPR) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Contrasting side by side

Since Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 121 1.94 18.57M 1.70 56.80 Document Security Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 22.54M 0.09 5.22

Table 1 demonstrates Cimpress N.V. and Document Security Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Document Security Systems Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Cimpress N.V. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Cimpress N.V. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Document Security Systems Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cimpress N.V. and Document Security Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 15,300,321.33% 49.5% 3% Document Security Systems Inc. 5,620,947,630.92% 18.8% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cimpress N.V. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Document Security Systems Inc.’s 112.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cimpress N.V. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Document Security Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Document Security Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cimpress N.V. and Document Security Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cimpress N.V.’s downside potential is -1.95% at a $128 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares and 2.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cimpress N.V. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74% Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39%

For the past year Cimpress N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Document Security Systems Inc.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Document Security Systems Inc.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.