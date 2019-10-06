Cimpress N.V. (CMPR) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Hightower Advisors Lowered Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stake

Analysts expect Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.88 EPS change or 187.23% from last quarter’s $-0.47 EPS. CMPR’s profit would be $12.48 million giving it 76.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, Cimpress N.V.’s analysts see -67.97% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.03% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $124.78. About 335,875 shares traded or 42.22% up from the average. Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) has declined 32.97% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CMPR News: 04/05/2018 – Cimpress Presenting at Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Cimpress Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 02/05/2018 – CIMPRESS 3Q REV. $636.1M, EST. $615.7M; 07/05/2018 – Cimpress Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cimpress’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Outlook To Negative; 05/04/2018 – Massachusetts restaurant owner arrested on insider trading charges; 03/05/2018 – Cimpress Announces Participation in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Ubs O’Connor LLC Exits Position in Cimpress; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CIMPRESS N.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – CIMPRESS 3Q LOSS/SHR 7.0C

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) stake by 13.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 12,094 shares as Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP)’s stock rose 5.32%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 76,813 shares with $3.79 million value, down from 88,907 last quarter. Phillips 66 Partners Lp now has $12.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 314,719 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Illinois-based Blair William Commerce Il has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 39,540 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Com Dc reported 4,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag has 8,517 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 83,246 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Lc holds 73,959 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Cap Advsr Lc has invested 3.22% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 309 shares. Us National Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Duff & Phelps Inv Management stated it has 484,419 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Parkside Bancorporation Tru invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors LP owns 2.80M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 23,332 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.90 million for 14.37 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 6.92% above currents $55.18 stock price. Phillips 66 Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $6200 target.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 100,855 shares to 190,003 valued at $10.63 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) stake by 40,837 shares and now owns 51,542 shares. Ishares Tr (IXUS) was raised too.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. The insider Mitchell Kevin J bought 2,651 shares worth $130,283. Bairrington Phillip David bought $31,944 worth of stock.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based firm in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. It has a 41.59 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

More notable recent Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 17th – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Share Price Has Gained 143%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.