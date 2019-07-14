Cimarex Energy (XEC) Shareholder Mitchell Group Has Decreased Position by $1.33 Million as Stock Value Declined; Burney Co Position in Fiserv (FISV) Has Lowered by $351,120 as Stock Rose

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy (XEC) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 19,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,470 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 71,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 972,430 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Burney Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 3,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,222 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 22,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fiserv Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Disappointment in Store for Fiserv (FISV) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.17 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 70,811 shares to 171,427 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 18,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 382,906 shares. Voloridge Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 59,369 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Limited Co stated it has 2,312 shares. Atlanta Cap L L C holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.41M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. State Street Corporation reported 16.59 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has 64,424 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,589 shares. Fairfield Bush And Com owns 2,400 shares. Webster Bankshares N A has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Foundation Advsr owns 11,712 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.03% or 3,140 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Mairs & Pwr Inc has 2.18% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wespac Ltd Company holds 6,064 shares.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 11.95% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $142.00 million for 9.98 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Llc invested in 0.19% or 46,523 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Company stated it has 9,984 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0.01% or 31,493 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 5,931 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.59 million shares. Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.4% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 14,379 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 0.01% stake. First Mercantile Tru Co reported 2,159 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 335,064 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability Company New York reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Tci Wealth Incorporated invested in 1,540 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Korea Investment, Korea-based fund reported 43,834 shares.