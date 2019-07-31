Cimarex Energy (XEC) Holder Mitchell Group Lowered Holding; American Research & Management Trimmed Its International Business Machine (IBM) Position by $473,478 as Market Value Declined

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy (XEC) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 19,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,470 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 71,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.82. About 786,274 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $149.92. About 824,755 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 23.27% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $123.75M for 10.41 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 20,299 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 10,076 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 33 shares. 35,195 are owned by Amer Int Gp. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vr Advisory Services invested in 7,880 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Captrust Advisors reported 1,789 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd has 15,643 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP reported 100,426 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc has 3,077 shares. Whittier reported 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Mitchell Group Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 52,470 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Aurora Gets Burned; IBM Gets Over the Blues – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 10.77 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,794 shares to 56,192 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).