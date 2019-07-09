Cimarex Energy (XEC) Holder Mitchell Group Decreased Position; Synovus Financial Upped Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) as Stock Rose

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 3,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,346 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 26,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $201.99. About 592,401 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 09/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 8; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 03/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-More CME hog losses as China pork tariff hike remains; 05/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Fund buying sends CME live cattle futures higher; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17; 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy (XEC) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 19,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,470 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 71,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 1.38 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments has 2,964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.16% or 2,580 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.06% or 90,299 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Gp Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Com has 2.4% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 29,280 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,440 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg reported 0.15% stake. Bessemer Gru invested in 0.01% or 44,546 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.12% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 31,400 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 3,765 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 13,625 shares. Sir Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 49,901 shares.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 11.95% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $142.01M for 10.18 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,402 shares to 239,838 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 22,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 121,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Management Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,250 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs stated it has 1,025 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.22% stake. 1,417 are held by Huntington Bankshares. 1.58 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Principal Financial Inc reported 507,975 shares stake. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 111,788 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. 7,641 were accumulated by Asset Management. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 74,547 shares. 14,362 are held by Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,675 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 0.41% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cypress Group has 62,549 shares.