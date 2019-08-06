Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) Market Valuation Declined While Beddow Capital Management Lowered Stake by $556,140; As Aptargroup (ATR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Somerville Kurt F Lowered Position by $305,174

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 86,838 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, down from 94,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 1.04 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Aptargroup (ATR) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 2,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 159,004 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92 million, down from 161,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Aptargroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120. About 77,141 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Manufacturers Life Company The has 170,137 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 302,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 256,016 are held by Raymond James And Assocs. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Inc holds 2.3% or 5.98 million shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 6,305 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 374,041 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru has 16,603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 606 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc invested 0.24% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv, a California-based fund reported 9,485 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “SunTrust Turns Bullish On Cimarex Energy, Says Permian Development Not Fully Reflected In Share Price – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AptarGroup, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AptarGroup Leans on Pharma, Food, and Beverage Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 11,225 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 13,141 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 148,276 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.02% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 2.59M shares. Bbva Compass State Bank Incorporated invested in 4,498 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 16,900 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 66,534 shares in its portfolio. Notis has invested 2.6% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% or 633,142 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fin Services Group has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 9,471 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 4,700 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 4,445 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 29,513 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0.01% stake.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 2,862 shares to 9,662 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 8,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).