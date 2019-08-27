Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy Co. 62 1.65 N/A 6.62 7.66 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.32 N/A 0.21 18.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cimarex Energy Co. and Epsilon Energy Ltd. Epsilon Energy Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cimarex Energy Co. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cimarex Energy Co. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Epsilon Energy Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cimarex Energy Co. and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy Co. 0 3 5 2.63 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cimarex Energy Co.’s consensus target price is $71.13, while its potential upside is 86.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cimarex Energy Co. and Epsilon Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has weaker performance than Cimarex Energy Co.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cimarex Energy Co. beats Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.