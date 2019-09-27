Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Valuation Declined While Trust Co Of Vermont Has Cut Position; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.52 Million

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 7,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 203,559 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.29M, up from 195,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 16.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 33.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 13,184 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $783,000, down from 19,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 1.49M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.67 million for 10.16 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cimarex Announces Changes to its Board of Directors: Kathleen Hogenson Joins Following the Retirement of Michael Sullivan – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,840 shares to 135,609 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group, Japan-based fund reported 3,487 shares. Clark Cap Management Gp Inc has invested 0.33% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 71,751 shares. 14,215 were accumulated by Essex Invest Management Limited Com. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 14,466 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 42,596 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 288,556 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 80,320 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Liability Corp. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.5% or 4.21M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 160,446 shares. 11,040 are held by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.79% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 19,561 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 89,499 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 68,145 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Company reported 5.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mngmt Pro Incorporated stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Town & Country Bank & Dba First Bankers reported 23,364 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. The Montana-based Davidson Advsrs has invested 3.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Contrarius Management Limited owns 0.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,076 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 41,000 shares or 3.56% of its portfolio. Ifrah Ser owns 22,518 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 3.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mackay Shields Llc has 1.48M shares. Amg Natl Trust Natl Bank has 8,362 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt reported 56,510 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marathon has 21,023 shares. Phocas Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).