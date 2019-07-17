Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) to pay $0.20 on Aug 30, 2019; Morgan Stanley Has Lifted By $4.75 Million Its Avery Dennison (AVY) Position

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:XEC) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Cimarex Energy Co’s current price of $51.53 translates into 0.39% yield. Cimarex Energy Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. May 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 2.86M shares traded or 88.03% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Morgan Stanley increased Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) stake by 20.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 42,406 shares as Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Morgan Stanley holds 250,642 shares with $28.32M value, up from 208,236 last quarter. Avery Dennison Corp now has $9.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $115.91. About 440,009 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 4.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America owns 248 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 328,284 are held by Pennsylvania Tru. Capital Fund Mgmt, France-based fund reported 45,001 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 115,922 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 330 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 6,778 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 34,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argyle Capital Inc has 0.29% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 6,700 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 30,861 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corporation has 4,818 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atria Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Mufg Americas Hldg, a New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares. 9,434 are owned by Holderness Investments. The Ohio-based Bahl Gaynor Inc has invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $732,783 activity. Shares for $209,020 were sold by BARKER PETER K. The insider STEWART JULIA A sold 5,027 shares worth $523,763.

Among 3 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Avery Dennison had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 15.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.23 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 7.82 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity. Shares for $9,617 were bought by STEWART LISA A.

Among 9 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 19 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8100 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Williams Capital Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $104 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Tuesday, July 16. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Cimarex Energy Co. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Company Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 382,244 shares. Oaktree Mgmt Lp reported 0.55% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Srb has 0.07% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 64,476 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,356 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 374,041 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Co. Dupont Cap reported 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 5,457 were reported by Asset Management. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability New York reported 11,309 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 26 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 13,625 shares. Schroder Management Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Amica Mutual Insur Com, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 18,315 shares.