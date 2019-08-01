Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) to pay $0.20 on Aug 30, 2019; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)

Among 5 analysts covering BAE Systems Plc (LON:BA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BAE Systems Plc had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by DZ Bank. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BA in report on Friday, February 22 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 600 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 530 target in Thursday, August 1 report. See BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) latest ratings:

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:XEC) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Cimarex Energy Co’s current price of $50.67 translates into 0.39% yield. Cimarex Energy Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. May 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 1.71M shares traded or 10.65% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 17.86 billion GBP. The Company’s Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems. It has a 17.87 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cyber & Intelligence segment develops and supports mission software and systems in geospatial, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and mission management areas; provides analytic solutions and support to the US government; and systems engineering, integration, and through-life support services for US defense and coalition partner customers.

The stock increased 1.64% or GBX 9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 557.6. About 1.29M shares traded. BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03M worth of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 8,500 BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BAE Systems plc shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.36% in BAE Systems plc (LON:BA). Alps Advsrs Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,400 shares. Becker Capital Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) for 9,069 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.08% in BAE Systems plc (LON:BA). Kistler invested 0.49% of its portfolio in BAE Systems plc (LON:BA). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2,819 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0.17% invested in BAE Systems plc (LON:BA). First Dallas has 17,578 shares. Suvretta Cap Lc invested 5.59% in BAE Systems plc (LON:BA). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) accumulated 685 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 102,221 shares. Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,925 shares. 6.08M are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.54% of its portfolio in BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) for 139,506 shares. Brighton Jones Llc invested 0.48% in BAE Systems plc (LON:BA).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity. STEWART LISA A bought $9,617 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Tuesday, March 5.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.14 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 7.69 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.