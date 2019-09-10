Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake Maintained by Thomas Story & Son Llc; Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Stock Value Were Volatile While Robinson Capital Management Upped Holding

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 55,072 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.03% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 1.64M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) by 118,866 shares to 110,354 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM) by 292,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,712 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI).