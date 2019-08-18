Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake Boosted by Thomas Story & Son Llc; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Market Value Rose, Bb Biotech Ag Upped Its Position by $2.09 Million

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 6.62% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 2.52M shares traded or 44.66% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 23,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 3.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.61 million, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 361,406 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 15,680 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc owns 56,987 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pnc Finance Service Gp Inc Inc holds 1,025 shares. Moreover, Baker Bros Advsrs Lp has 0.62% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Van Eck Assoc invested in 0.05% or 113,766 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.06% or 1.10M shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.04% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 115,734 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 16.86M shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.11% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 50,790 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors, Maryland-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

