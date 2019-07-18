Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake Boosted by Corecommodity Management Llc; As Waste Management (WM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Trimmed Position

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.19. About 1.27M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 288.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 11,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,643 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 4,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 1.46M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 27.36 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding invested in 1.98M shares. First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls holds 0.69% or 1,954 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Company holds 13,012 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Pitcairn invested in 0.11% or 9,498 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 18,737 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp reported 508,361 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 88,157 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 302 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 1.57% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 168,611 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Perritt Mngmt Inc invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 1.19 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 34 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc, a Us-based fund reported 4,449 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,199 shares to 57,444 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 79,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,238 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

