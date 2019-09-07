Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Shareholder Westpac Banking Has Upped Holding; Indaba Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Holding by $2.94 Million as Stock Declined

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 24,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 98,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89B, up from 74,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 1.63M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 5.18M shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 2.59 million shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $75.72 million for 7.22 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.