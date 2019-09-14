Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Shareholder Trust Co Of Vermont Has Trimmed Its Holding by $386,922; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Rose, Montrusco Bolton Investments Decreased Position by $492,884

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 8,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.09 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 1.79M shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 33.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont analyzed 6,558 shares as the company's stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 13,184 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $783,000, down from 19,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.21% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 2.95M shares traded or 61.21% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,853 shares to 47,299 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68M for 10.42 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 58,750 shares to 555,258 shares, valued at $28.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.