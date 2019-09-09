Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Upped Position by $5.11 Million as Stock Value Declined; Masimo (MASI) Share Value Rose While Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Holding

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 74,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 415,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06 million, up from 341,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 876,830 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 74,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The hedge fund held 233,052 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23M, down from 307,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $151.39. About 223,654 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp by 2,740 shares to 1,960 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 13.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 44,769 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 8,605 shares. Bessemer Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1.17 million shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc holds 198,841 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com accumulated 19,486 shares. 23,007 are held by Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Ltd. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 32,799 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2.54M were reported by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur. Beddow accumulated 3.33% or 86,838 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Mcf Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 10,617 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 45,791 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Masimo (MASI) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Masimo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MASI) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Masimo Again Ups Its Full-Year Guidance After Posting Solid Second-Quarter Growth – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HealthEquity Acquires WageWorks, To Make Notable Investments – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Masimo (MASI) Introduces Pathway, Boosts Patient Monitoring – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $36.82 million for 53.31 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.