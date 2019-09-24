Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $56.26 Million; Ecolab Com (ECL) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $523,429

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 2,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 42,239 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34M, down from 44,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $195.14. About 579,459 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 953,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 6.94 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411.59 million, up from 5.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 1.08 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6,153 shares to 726,864 shares, valued at $213.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 811,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (Cl. A).

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roan Resources and Key Energy Services among Energy/Materials gainers; Alexco Resource and Independence Contract Drilling among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 462 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 0% or 26 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 27,782 shares stake. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company owns 25,874 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns has 6.97M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Value Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.97M shares. Yhb Inv owns 33,961 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Principal Group owns 0.08% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 1.58M shares. Moore Capital Management LP accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 0.09% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Essex Inv Management Communication Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 14,215 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bristol John W Com Ny has invested 2.42% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). D E Shaw And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Co reported 50 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 0.3% or 6,700 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.37% or 36,856 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.83% stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc holds 1,137 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 0.37% or 4,092 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Tru reported 71,420 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 12,804 shares in its portfolio. 7,479 were accumulated by Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Limited Liability Company. Federated Pa has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 51,121 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.36 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.