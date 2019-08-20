Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Shareholder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $547,860; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder Eminence Capital LP Has Trimmed Position by $47.63 Million

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 403,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.12M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.96. About 896,009 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 7,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 57,131 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 49,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 1.00M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Cimarex Energy Co. Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” on November 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why NIO, Resolute Energy, and Zayo Group Holdings Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Resolute Energy (REN) Stockholders Approve Merger with Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Turns Bullish On Cimarex Energy, Says Permian Development Not Fully Reflected In Share Price – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 33,356 shares to 270,624 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 428,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21M for 20.75 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 682,711 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $171.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 15,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.