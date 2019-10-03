Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Shareholder Corecommodity Management Boosted Holding by $711,009 as Market Valuation Declined; Suvretta Capital Management Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Holding by $41.69 Million

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 62.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 246,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 640,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.45M, up from 393,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $165.77. About 11.49 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 12,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 27,694 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 15,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 2.25 million shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 5,376 shares to 40,868 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 52,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,244 shares, and cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 548,196 shares to 708,204 shares, valued at $54.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.69M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

