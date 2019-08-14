Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Position by $16.85 Million; International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose While Pathstone Family Office Cut Stake

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 4.52 million shares traded or 23.63% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 244,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 217,082 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17M, down from 461,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.39. About 2.54 million shares traded or 53.37% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,125 shares to 1,591 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft Results Have Market Feeling Better About Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Another Mixed Quarter for IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intnl Bus. Mach UK Regulatory Announcement: IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.76 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 U.S. Shale Oil Stocks to Buy as Prices Rise – Investorplace.com” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cimarex Energy Co. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Stifel Says Energy Stocks Are Historically Cheap With Huge Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy: Aiming For Disciplined Production Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

