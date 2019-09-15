Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Share Value Declined While Carmignac Gestion Cut Position by $1.51 Million; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Boosted Its Stake

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 25,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 134,590 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.99 million, down from 160,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.21% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 3.01 million shares traded or 63.85% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 11,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 74,960 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, up from 63,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.89 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Comml Bank Na accumulated 4,262 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fca Corporation Tx has 0.72% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cordasco Fincl reported 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Corecommodity Management Ltd holds 0.91% or 27,694 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 6,849 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Company invested in 5,416 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 567,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 3,372 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Victory Capital Management reported 4.21M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 236,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 15,128 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 9,826 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Schafer Cullen Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,965 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68M for 10.42 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 690,949 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $228.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 743,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Geopark Ltd.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

