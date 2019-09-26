Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Share Price Declined While Tealwood Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $512,120; Intelligent Sys New (INS) Stock Rose While Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Cut Its Holding by $783,440

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276,000, down from 13,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 705,417 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 273,193 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, down from 301,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 46,697 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Adage Capital Prns Grp Limited has invested 0.27% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Axa invested in 0% or 8,312 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,383 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 11,040 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 54,176 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research owns 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 50,528 shares. 7,140 are owned by Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability. Howe & Rusling reported 0.04% stake. The New York-based Moore Capital Management LP has invested 0.06% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Macquarie holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,365 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 289,376 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 705,398 shares.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.67M for 10.03 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc, which manages about $156.23M and $148.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,823 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.