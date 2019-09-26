Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Share Price Declined While Tealwood Asset Management Has Lowered by $512,120 Its Position; Snap On (Put) (SNA) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Cut Holding as Stock Declined

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276,000, down from 13,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 977,025 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (Put) (SNA) by 82.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 119,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Snap On Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $155.64. About 176,330 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 241,384 shares in its portfolio. Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 319 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 34,321 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Old National Bancshares In holds 0.02% or 5,710 shares. 19,292 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc reported 0.03% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 6,849 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 86 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grace And White Inc Ny holds 0.84% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 61,718 shares. Northern holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 1.17M shares. Confluence Inv Limited Company has 3,581 shares. 7,575 were accumulated by Weik Capital Management. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Clark Capital Group Inc Inc invested in 266,455 shares.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.67 million for 10.20 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “SunTrust Turns Bullish On Cimarex Energy, Says Permian Development Not Fully Reflected In Share Price – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy: Aiming For Disciplined Production Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 62,603 shares. 3,263 were accumulated by Dean Cap Mgmt. Wellington Management Llp has invested 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Manchester Cap Llc has 597 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 1,374 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests invested in 31 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.12% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 324,156 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 1,510 were reported by Sabal. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 121,875 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank And Trust stated it has 56,055 shares. Adirondack Tru Company owns 609 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 32,159 shares. Stonebridge Cap Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Neuberger Berman Group Limited has invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Snap-On And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Shareholders Booked A 38% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Snap-on’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 911,863 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $93.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Team Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 earnings per share, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $162.87M for 13.19 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.