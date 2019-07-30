Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Share Price Declined While Speece Thorson Capital Group Lifted Stake by $2.83 Million; Sei Investments (WAB) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Lifted Holding

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments (WAB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,451 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85B, up from 200,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 2.56M shares traded or 27.65% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 89.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 41,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 86,642 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, up from 45,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 1.07M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 4,586 shares to 27,955 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 99,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,792 shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Amer Inc holds 35,195 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sir LP has 0.64% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 49,901 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 535,042 shares. 13,625 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 8,447 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 20,299 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 846 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 4,534 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 1,789 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Company has 13,250 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 8,919 shares. 2,964 are held by Mirae Asset Investments Communication.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 69,906 shares to 283,650 shares, valued at $40.45 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group (NYSE:CSL) by 74,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,398 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:JEC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,196 are held by Kbc Nv. Loeb Prns Corporation invested in 0% or 4 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,359 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co reported 87 shares. Whittier Trust reported 1,361 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Macquarie Gru invested in 0.01% or 70,388 shares. M&T State Bank Corp reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 7,194 shares. Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada Inc has 25,156 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Beddow accumulated 10,895 shares. Moody Bankshares Division invested in 0.01% or 4,015 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 272 shares in its portfolio.

