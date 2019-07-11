Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Reaches $55.00 After 8.00% Down Move; Polaris Industries (PII) Shorts Down By 5.57%

The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 1.91 million shares traded or 28.06% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $5.57B company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $50.60 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:XEC worth $445.92 million less.

Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) had a decrease of 5.57% in short interest. PII’s SI was 5.17 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.57% from 5.47 million shares previously. With 874,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII)’s short sellers to cover PII’s short positions. The SI to Polaris Industries Inc’s float is 8.99%. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.98. About 159,719 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 16/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Acquires Fourth Dimension Engineering; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 06/03/2018 Power, Performance and Innovation Define the 2019 Polaris Snowmobile and Timbersled Lineup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Cimarex Energy Co. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 251 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 16,515 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Company reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 156,921 shares. Cordasco Ntwk, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17 shares. Grace & White Inc New York holds 47,418 shares. Duncker Streett And Company accumulated 425 shares. Jvl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 118,151 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Ltd accumulated 193,359 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel stated it has 0.12% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bbva Compass Financial Bank holds 54,631 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 178,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 119,018 are held by Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd. Gibraltar Capital Inc has 47,679 shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 19,737 shares stake.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 11.95% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $141.88M for 9.82 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity. The insider STEWART LISA A bought 130 shares worth $9,617.

Among 8 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive” on Friday, February 8. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Williams Capital Group. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Thursday, February 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $140 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of XEC in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.57 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 8.35 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Polaris Industries Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim reported 111,522 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 190,549 shares. 20,966 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership holds 0.13% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 106,200 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 35 shares. Td Asset Management has 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 12,890 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 316,033 shares. Franklin Resource reported 19,481 shares. Bb&T holds 18,837 shares. United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Suntrust Banks has 51,558 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has 0.01% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 31,880 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Verus Fincl Partners Inc holds 7,281 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polaris Industries had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 8. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. The stock of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity. 1,125 shares were bought by FARR KEVIN M, worth $99,660.