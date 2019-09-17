Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Reaches $51.25 After 8.00% Down Move; Sherwin Williams Co Has 1.07 Sentiment

The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.69% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 1.08M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits CimarexThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $5.20 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $47.15 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:XEC worth $416.00 million less.

Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 302 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 282 reduced and sold holdings in Sherwin Williams Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 67.50 million shares, down from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sherwin Williams Co in top ten positions increased from 16 to 17 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 249 Increased: 218 New Position: 84.

The stock increased 1.87% or $9.87 during the last trading session, reaching $537.36. About 81,641 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. holds 11.8% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company for 73,370 shares. Meritage Group Lp owns 872,065 shares or 6.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chilton Investment Co Llc has 6.63% invested in the company for 439,232 shares. The Florida-based Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc has invested 5.83% in the stock. East Coast Asset Management Llc., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,355 shares.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $49.58 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 43.21 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 20.76 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $96 highest and $5100 lowest target. $69.14’s average target is 34.91% above currents $51.25 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 18 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. Citigroup maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Thursday, July 18. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Imperial Capital downgraded Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Tuesday, July 16 to “In-Line” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the shares of XEC in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. Imperial Capital maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Wednesday, August 7 with “In-Line” rating.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68 million for 11.14 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.20 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 8.34 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.