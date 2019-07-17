Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Reaches $50.03 Yearly Low; Prescott Group Capital Management Has Decreased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Position

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) stake by 20.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)’s stock declined 1.04%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 19,800 shares with $2.51M value, down from 24,800 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Lt now has $18.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 600,481 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) hit a new 52-week low and has $47.53 target or 5.00% below today’s $50.03 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $5.08 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $47.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $253.75M less. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 1.12 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $135 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) rating on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $125 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Evercore.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 0.80% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.67 million for 23.48 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 11.95% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $142.01M for 8.93 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 19 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Susquehanna upgraded Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Friday, February 8 to “Positive” rating. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, July 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $8100 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity. The insider STEWART LISA A bought 130 shares worth $9,617.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Cimarex Energy Co. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.