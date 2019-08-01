Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Reaches $48.00 After 5.00% Down Move; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Last Week

The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.27% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 371,071 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUMThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $4.87 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $45.60 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:XEC worth $243.45 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. See Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup 63.0000

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Atlantic Equities 75.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Berenberg

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $63 Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company has market cap of $15.31 billion. The firm operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing, and Artist Nation divisions. It has a 3420.24 P/E ratio. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.82. About 154,807 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Live Nation Expands Its Global Platform By Acquiring Leading Mexico Promoter OCESA Entertainment – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ticketmaster Signs As Official Ticketing Partner Of O2 arena Prague In Landmark Year For The Venue – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 10,253 shares. Nicholas Inv Prns Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.34% or 59,481 shares. Scott Selber Incorporated holds 40,386 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. 11,000 are held by Covey Capital Advsr Lc. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Pnc Serv Gp holds 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 9,874 shares. Etrade Management accumulated 22,254 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management holds 26,670 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 227,714 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. The Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.11% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Fjarde Ap accumulated 68,953 shares.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 23.27% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $123.75M for 9.84 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 7.28 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

Among 10 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $85 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was upgraded by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. Williams Capital Group maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Thursday, February 21. Williams Capital Group has “Buy” rating and $104 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Monday, June 24 report.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.