Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Market Value Declined While Trust Co Of Vermont Cut Position by $386,922; Schwab Charles (SCHW) Position Held by Barr E S & Co

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 33.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 13,184 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $783,000, down from 19,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46B market cap company. The stock increased 12.14% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 7.24 million shares traded or 276.55% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 111,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 632,035 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.40M, up from 520,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 6.34M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,519 shares to 61,263 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 6,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,307 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,361 shares to 54,372 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG).

