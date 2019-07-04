Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Market Valuation Declined While Thomas Story & Son Has Increased Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Holding Has Increased by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 21,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,737 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78M, up from 72,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook Designing Own Computer Chips, Says Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Dating Feature to Be Built With Privacy in Mind — Zuckerberg; 22/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Issues Consumer Safety Advisory Regarding New Mexico Facebook User Data – March 22, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock plunges 6% after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 19/04/2018 – British lawmakers to interview Cambridge academic Kogan over Facebook data; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHARING FRIENDS’ DATA IN COMPLIANCE WITH FTC; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FOCUSING ON FOUR MAIN ELECTION SECURITY AREAS; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $11,795 MLN VS $7,857 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is still reeling from reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of more than 50 million Facebook users; 17/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.74. About 508,517 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,106 shares to 476,910 shares, valued at $56.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 531,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 6. $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

