Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holder Tealwood Asset Management Lowered Stake as Stock Declined; Ecor1 Capital Increased Its Holding in Xencor Ord (XNCR) by $11.09 Million as Shares Rose

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Ord (XNCR) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 277,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.64 million, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 325,131 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276,000, down from 13,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.27M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $813,994 activity.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Ord (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 402,289 shares to 597,711 shares, valued at $61.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kezar Life Sciences Ord by 273,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,293 shares, and cut its stake in Mersana Therapeutics Ord.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68M for 10.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.