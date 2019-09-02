Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Cut Holding by $5.71 Million; Grace & White Increased Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) Holding by $777,870 as Stock Declined

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 28,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 254,530 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 225,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 3.78 million shares traded or 86.96% up from the average. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Dn Low-To-Mid Single Digits; 24/05/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS TO JOIN DE BEERS-LED BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM TRACR; 24/05/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS TO JOIN PILOT OF DE BEERS GROUP-LED BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM, TRACR; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – ANNOUNCED COMPREHENSIVE THREE-YEAR TRANSFORMATION PLAN TO DRIVE GROWTH AND LONG TERM FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE; 23/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Signet Industries Ltd. – Board Meeting-Outcome Of Board Meeting; 06/04/2018 – $SIG still positive, holding up extremely well in this market sell off today; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET PRELIM EST. FOR PRETAX COST CUT CHARGES $125M-$135M; 14/03/2018 – Signet Announces ‘Transformation’ Plan, Same-Store Sales Fall 5.2% — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – SIGNET REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET 4Q EPS $5.24

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 76.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 82,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 24,802 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 107,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 2.66M shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SIG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 993,031 shares. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 20,107 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 34,338 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 23,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De has 31,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Fincl Grp reported 0.02% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Meeder Asset Management holds 19,891 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 34,400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 35,247 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 13,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cap Research Investors has invested 0.05% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Macquarie holds 0% or 12,800 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd stated it has 1,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3.65 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 28,643 shares to 48,811 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 50,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset reported 16,419 shares stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 4,677 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 9,892 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,121 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cibc World holds 0.03% or 58,112 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 35,195 were accumulated by Intl Group Incorporated. Daiwa holds 0% or 3,487 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Oppenheimer And holds 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 10,076 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 4,366 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 128,553 shares.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $113.47M for 9.30 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.