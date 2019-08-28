Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Upped Stake by $2.83 Million; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holder Private Ocean Has Lowered Stake

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 164,552 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 89.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 41,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 86,642 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 45,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 1.45 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 4,586 shares to 27,955 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 99,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,792 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Mraz Amerine And Assoc Inc accumulated 0.89% or 41,205 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 11,875 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 22,810 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Trust Com Of Vermont has 0.12% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc Inc holds 16,603 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 128,553 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Macquarie Ltd stated it has 3,773 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp accumulated 888,221 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 13,330 are owned by Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc. Geode Capital Management Lc owns 1.44 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 47,242 shares.