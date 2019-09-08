Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.33 Million as Market Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Jolley Asset Management Llc

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 19,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 78,444 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 59,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 1.63M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 8,250 shares. The Kansas-based Waddell Reed has invested 0.09% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Artisan Partners Lp has 743,322 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 1,553 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership holds 24,802 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 5,295 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Prns stated it has 6.99 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 4,534 shares stake. Caymus Cap Prtn Lp holds 3.37% or 217,082 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 16,515 shares. Grp Inc One Trading LP invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Schafer Cullen Inc has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 8,425 shares. Vr Advisory Service stated it has 7,880 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability reported 9,984 shares stake. Alps Advisors Inc reported 5,754 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 4,850 shares to 41,090 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,963 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins holds 2.99% or 64,504 shares. 8,060 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc. Guardian holds 1.99% or 789,567 shares. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,000 shares. Noven Fincl Gru reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horrell Management has 0.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Washington-based Perkins Coie Tru Communications has invested 2.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Culbertson A N And Inc has 4.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regent Management Limited Liability Co owns 60,613 shares or 3.83% of their US portfolio. Sandhill Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tillar holds 1.03% or 9,409 shares. Madison Hldgs holds 0.15% or 41,910 shares in its portfolio. S R Schill & Assocs holds 6,889 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Bar Harbor Trust Services reported 6,262 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 793,794 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.