Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holder Pecaut & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Value Rose While Hodges Capital Management Increased Stake

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 56.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 10,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 29,760 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 18,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 12.91M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 43,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 1.92 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 31,020 shares to 299,600 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 68,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,215 shares, and cut its stake in United States Stl Co (NYSE:X).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0.22% or 3.68 million shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 91,674 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.35% stake. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Natl Bank holds 0.7% or 120,844 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability reported 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments has invested 1.55% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bislett Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 150,000 shares. Ycg Limited Com reported 0.86% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Private Tru Na has invested 0.61% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 63,566 were reported by Hollencrest Mngmt. Fincl Advantage Inc holds 1,080 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Invest House Limited Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation holds 2.22 million shares.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.67M for 9.85 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $146.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

