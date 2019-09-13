Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holder Pecaut & Company Has Decreased Position by $1.07 Million; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Share Price Declined, Kwmg Has Raised by $309,260 Its Stake

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 2.45 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 43,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 1.52 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M

More recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.69 million for 9.63 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $146.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory accumulated 705,398 shares. Nomura Asset Limited has 15,405 shares. 159,833 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Td Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 60,819 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 100 shares. United Fin Advisers Llc reported 9,394 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Caymus Capital LP invested 6.44% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 11,011 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 88,926 are held by Westpac Bk. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 79,322 shares stake. New York-based Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). M&T Bancorporation Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).